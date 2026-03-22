Manchester City wins English League Cup by beating Arsenal 2-0

Manchester City won the English League Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester-born Nico O’Reilly scored both goals in the second half as City claimed the first piece of major domestic silverware this season.

The victory may also have handed Pep Guardiola a psychological advantage in the race for the Premier League title as he aims to chase down Arsenal’s nine-point lead at the top of the standings. City is in second place with a game in hand and the teams are still to play each other in Manchester.

It was Guardiola's 16th major trophy as City manager and his fifth League Cup. He has won 34 career titles as a manager including his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

City’s win also ended Arsenal’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this year - including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

O’Reilly, who came through City’s academy, was the unlikely hero with both goals from left back.

He took advantage of Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's fumble to head City in front on the hour. And he headed in a second four minutes later to effectively kill off the match.

“My whole family came down today (to watch) ... I know they’ll be buzzing and I can’t wait to see them,” O'Reilly told Sky Sports.

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