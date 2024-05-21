Man United's Rashford left out of England's provisional Euro 2024 squad after disappointing season

BURTON, Englan — (AP) — Marcus Rashford was left out of England’s provisional squad for the European Championship on Tuesday.

The Manchester United striker has paid the price for a disappointing season at club level and failed to make cut for Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man selection.

Jordan Henderson and Reece James were also left out.

“These are difficult calls, you are talking about players who are very good players who have been an important part of what we have done,” Southgate said. “With Marcus, I feel players in the same area of the pitch have had better seasons, it’s as simple as that.”

Rashford was arguably the biggest name to be omitted - especially after enjoying a career-best campaign two season’s ago when scoring 34 goals for club and country.

It has been a different story over the past year when he has managed just eight goals for a United team which suffered its lowest-ever Premier League finish - eighth.

He responded later on Instagram to say he was “Wishing Gareth and the boys all the best" for the Euros.

The squad will eventually be reduced to 26 players on June 8, with the Euros kicking off in Germany on June 14.

Rashford’s United teammate Kobbie Mainoo was selected after an outstanding breakthrough season and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer was also included.

Palmer was likely one of the forward options Southgate referred to when explaining Rashford’s omission after he scored 22 Premier League goals in his first season at Chelsea - a record only bettered by Erling Haaland.

Henderson and James were also notable omissions.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson misses out after his decision to leave Anfield for the oil-rich Saudi Arabian league last year, while James' absence comes on the back of an injury-plagued campaign for Chelsea.

Henderson has remained a part of England's set up despite his controversial decision to join Al-Ettifaq. He left after just six months and completed a move to Dutch giant Ajax, but a muscle injury late in the season convinced Southgate to leave him out.

“Hendo has given himself every chance. The determining factor is the injury he picked up around the last camp. He’s missed five weeks,” Southgate said. “He hasn’t been able to get to the intensity in the games since then.”

James, who missed the Qatar World Cup because of a knee injury, has struggled with his fitness for much of the past season and played only 11 games.

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones were called up for the first time, as well as Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Southgate said United defender Luke Shaw is “up against it” to prove his fitness after an injury-disrupted season.

“This has been as complicated a group as I can remember picking, and we’ve had quite a few complicated ones,” the England manager said.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

__

Squad:

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

___

