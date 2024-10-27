Man United misses open goal and concedes late penalty in loss at West Ham. Palmer shines for Chelsea

Manchester United missed an open goal and conceded in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at West Ham in the Premier League, piling more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday.

A fourth defeat in nine league games left United languishing in 14th place in the 20-team standings.

Jarrod Bowen converted a highly disputed penalty in the second minute of added-on time after a foul by Matthijs de Ligt as United counted the cost of a string of wasted chances, notably when Diogo Dalot sidefooted over when faced with an empty net in the first half.

If that was surely the miss of the season so far, Cole Palmer might have delivered the pass of the season in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Palmer provided more glimpses of his outrageous talent by scoring the winner after helping to set up the opener, by Nicolas Jackson, with a stunning through ball.

Facing his goal inside his own half, the 22-year-old England playmaker span round and curled a 50-meter pass behind Newcastle's defense toward Pedro Neto, who set up Jackson in the 18th minute.

Alexander Isak equalized but Palmer drove home his seventh goal of the season in the 47th to secure the victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. With five assists, too, Palmer has a league-leading 12 goals involvements this campaign.

Crystal Palace finally claimed its first league win of the season by beating Tottenham 1-0 thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal.

Arsenal hosts Liverpool in a late match between two title contenders.

