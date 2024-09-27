Sports

Man City's Rodri has had an operation on his ACL and will miss the rest of the season

By JAMES ROBSON

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City's Rodri reacts to an injury, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) (Martin Rickett/AP)

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri has sustained ACL damage and will be out for the rest of the season, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The Spain international has also injured his meniscus and underwent surgery on Friday.

