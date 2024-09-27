Man City's Rodri has had an operation on his ACL and will miss the rest of the season

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri has sustained ACL damage and will be out for the rest of the season, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The Spain international has also injured his meniscus and underwent surgery on Friday.

