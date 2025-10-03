Mac Jones returns after 49ers QB appears to hurt his left knee against Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — San Francisco quarterback Mac Jones played with an obviously injured left knee against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, persevering to pass for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 27-20 overtime victory.

After playing through his knee issue and subsequent cramping in his forearm, Jones received major praise from his teammates and coaches for his tenacity during the injury absence of Brock Purdy.

“Definitely a lot of things happened, but I feel good,” Jones said. “Just working through some stuff. I was able to play, so that’s all that matters. If I can protect myself, then it’s my job to be out there.”

Jones was making his third start of the season because of a turf toe injury to Purdy, San Francisco's $265 million incumbent. Purdy is "week to week" because of the injury, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game, indicating Purdy's status for next weekend's game at Tampa Bay is in question — and making Jones' toughness even more important for the 4-1 Niners.

“He’s an absolute warrior,” Christian McCaffrey said about Jones. “He’s a leader. He’s someone we can all get behind, for sure. It’s a testament to his attitude and the way he plays football.”

Jones went 33 of 49 without making a turnover despite his injuries.

He took a blind-side hit from Rams linebacker Byron Young on third-and-goal midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 17-7. He was already wearing a brace on the knee, and he grabbed at it while down on the turf.

The 49ers' medical team came out to evaluate Jones — the first time that's happened in his entire football career, the former Alabama quarterback said. But after appearing to be in significant pain, Jones — who had been limping earlier in the drive — eventually popped back up and jogged off the field.

“I was real impressed,” Shanahan said. “He played his (tail) off. Was unbelievable in the first half. Got banged up a little bit there in the second half and battled through it, protected the ball.”

Jones returned to the bench, where he reviewed video on a tablet while trainers attended to him. He tested his mobility on the sideline and came back in following a touchdown drive by the Rams that got them within 20-14.

Jones then had cramping in his forearm later in the game, according to Shanahan. Although the 49ers didn't score a touchdown after their opening two drives, Jones stayed in and drove them to field goals in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

If the 49ers were to lose both Purdy and Jones, their remaining option at quarterback would be Adrian Martinez, who spent last season on the New York Jets’ practice squad and has never thrown a pass in an NFL game. He played four seasons at Nebraska before finishing his college career at Kansas State in 2022.

