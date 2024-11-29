Love connects with Reed on 2 TDs as Packers use fast start to beat Dolphins 30-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers capitalized on a fast start to beat Miami 30-17 and snap the Dolphins’ three-game winning streak Thursday night.

Green Bay (9-3) has won three straight and seven of its last eight.

Miami (5-7) continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather. The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees (-2.7 Celsius) with 10-mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18.

The Dolphins have lost their past 11 regular-season or postseason games in which the kickoff temperature has been below 40 degrees (4.4 Celsius). The Dolphins' most recent victory in a game with a kickoff temperature at 40 or lower was a 34-31 overtime triumph at Buffalo on Dec. 24, 2016.

Green Bay is playing three games in a 12-day stretch. The Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers 38-10 on Sunday and will visit the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions next Thursday night.

Love was 21 of 28 for 274 yards.

Miami's Tua Tagovailoa went 37 of 46 for 364 yards with two touchdowns, though he also was sacked five times.

Love and Reed connected on touchdown completions of 3 and 12 yards, Josh Jacobs scored from 1 yard out and Brandon McManus kicked two field goals as Green Bay built a 27-3 lead.

Miami tried to rally.

Tagovailoa’s 14-yard pass to De’Von Achane – and a 2-point conversion pass to Jaylen Waddle – cut Green Bay’s lead to 27-11 with 2:43 left in third. After Miami stopped Jacobs for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 to force a punt, the Dolphins drove again and had second-and-goal at the 1 early in the fourth quarter.

Then the Packers made a goal-line stand to thwart the comeback attempt. After Rashan Gary stopped Achane on second down and Tagovailoa couldn’t connect with Jonnu Smith on third down, Quay Walker made a fourth-down sack with 9:33 remaining.

A 49-yard completion from Love to Jacobs then set up a McManus 33-yard field goal with 5:02 left. Miami completed the scoring on a deflected 14-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill with 3:04 remaining.

Miami’s slow start enabled the Packers to take command.

After forcing a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, the Dolphins gave Green Bay a first-and-goal opportunity when Malik Washington muffed a punt and Robert Rochell recovered the fumble at the 9.

The turnover set up Love’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Reed on third-and-goal.

Green Bay reached the end zone again on its next series as Jacobs' touchdown capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes.

The Dolphins had first-and-goal at the 9 in the second quarter but settled for Jason Sanders’ 33-yard field goal.

Green Bay then scored 10 points in the final 96 seconds of the half to make it 24-3.

On third-and-2 from the 12, Reed caught a pass around the line of scrimmage and capitalized on a downfield block from Dontayvion Wicks to reach the end zone. After Tagovailoa overthrew Achane on fourth-and-5 from Green Bay’s 38 with 22 seconds left, a couple of completions from Love to Tucker Kraft helped the Packers get into position for McManus’ 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Injuries

Packers CB Corey Ballentine hurt his knee on the opening kickoff. Packers DL Arron Mosby was evaluated for a concussion.

Dolphins DB Kader Kohou hurt his back while colliding with Packers WR Christian Watson on a pass incompletion. Dolphins CB Cam Smith injured his shoulder.

Up next

Dolphins: Host the New York Jets on Dec. 8.

Packers: At Detroit next Thursday night.

