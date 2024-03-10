Liverpool and Man City draw 1-1 in thrilling Premier League clash at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Liverpool fought back to draw 1-1 with Manchester City on Sunday in the last Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola before the German coach steps down at the end of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister struck a 50th-minute penalty to cancel out John Stones' first-half strike at Anfield.

Liverpool might have gone on to snatch a late winner but saw a penalty appeal in stoppage time dismissed by VAR after Jeremy Doku's high challenge on Mac Allister.

The draw kept second-place Liverpool one point ahead of defending champion City in third and behind leader Arsenal on goal difference. Arsenal moved top after a 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

There has been little to separate Klopp and Guardiola in one of English soccer's most enduring rivalries and that theme continued in this latest thrilling encounter.

Klopp has announced this will be his final season with the Merseyside club and is aiming to go out in style by winning a second league title and potentially a quadruple of trophies.

A win on Sunday would have given Liverpool a four-point advantage over City.

But it looked like Guardiola might secure only his second win against Klopp at Anfield after Stones converted from Kevin De Bruyne's corner in the 23rd.

Mac Allister equalized five minutes into the second half after City goalkeeper Ederson brought down Darwin Nunez in the box.

Chances came and went at both ends with Luis Diaz missing a one-on-one and City's Phil Foden and Doku both hitting the woodwork before the penalty appeal.

This was another example of Guardiola’s struggles at Anfield and the potential of Klopp’s rebuilt team, which dominated for long spells in the second half.

Guardiola’s sole win at Liverpool’s stadium remains a 4-1 rout in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic when fans were locked out. Liverpool has won five of the previous eight games against City at home.

Guardiola's team looked like addressing that record when going ahead through a corner routine that had clearly been planned on the training ground.

As Nathan Ake jostled Mac Allister out of position, De Bruyne’s low cross to the near post was met by the run of Stones. With Liverpool’s goal exposed, Stones side-footed past Caoimhin Kelleher from a narrow angle.

The home side equalized shortly after halftime when Nunez seized on an underhit pass from Ake and Ederson hacked him down in desperation.

Referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Mac Allister fired high to the left beyond the dive of the goalkeeper.

Ederson appeared to hurt himself when bringing down Nunez and he was replaced by backup Stefan Ortega in the 56th.

City could have restored its lead when Foden was denied with only Kelleher to beat and, at the other end, Diaz fired wide when through one-on-one with Ortega.

Diaz was then denied by a last ditch challenge from Kyle Walker, while Foden hit the bar when Kelleher’s punched clearance rebounded off the forward.

Substitute Doku hit the post in the 89th and Mohamed Salah, who had also come on as a sub, couldn’t beat Ortega when one-on-one.

Liverpool's late penalty claim came after Doku’s studs collided with Mac Allister's chest in the box.

