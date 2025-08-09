Sports

Lions' Norris taken off the field in an ambulance, with preseason stopped with 6:31 to go

By CHARLES ODUM
Lions Falcons Football Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris (26) is hit in the helmet by Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter (38) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
ATLANTA — (AP) — Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off the field in an ambulance during the Lions' preseason game Friday night against Atlanta, with the game ending with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

Norris was hurt with 14:50 to go trying to tackle Nathan Carter.

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended “per New York.”

The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.

