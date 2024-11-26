Lionel Messi has his new coach: Javier Mascherano's hiring by Inter Miami is now complete

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano are together again, this time with Inter Miami.

The former Barcelona and Argentina teammates have reunited, with Inter Miami announcing Tuesday that Mascherano's hiring as the club's new coach is complete. The sides struck a deal late last week for Mascherano to replace Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who stepped aside for personal reasons.

Mascherano most recently was Argentina's under-20 team and Olympic coach. He's signed a three-year contract and will take over when his work paperwork is completed.

“This job requires somebody with the experience to be able to maximize our unique collection of talent — from our global superstars, to our burgeoning homegrown players, to our young international prospects, and everything in between,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said. “Javier has amassed unmatched experience in his career, from playing on the world’s biggest stages, to coaching at the youth international level.”

It’s not just Messi that Mascherano is joining forces with again. Mascherano, when he was with Barcelona, also played alongside current Inter Miami standouts Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez — all of whom are expected back for the 2025 season.

“To be able to lead a club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of,” Mascherano said. “I was drawn to the organization’s undeniable ambition, and the infrastructure it has to support it. I’m looking forward to working with the people at Inter Miami to help the club reach new heights, and to give the fans more unforgettable moments.”

Mascherano, at one time, was the all-time leader for Argentina’s national team in international appearances; Messi has since broken that record. After Martino told the team he was stepping down, Messi was consulted about who he would want as the next coach — so it’s more than reasonable to think this hiring came with his blessing.

“I asked him, ’What is important to you? And what do you think is important to get the best out of our roster and out of our 11 and how do we improve?” Mas said last week. “And Leo shared with me his thoughts. ... Without a doubt, a familiarity with Leo and the other stars is an advantage in every aspect. Obviously, I want Leo to feel comfortable with the new trainer, with the new coach coming in.”

Mascherano is inheriting a team that had the best regular season in Major League Soccer history this year. Inter Miami went 22-4-8, setting league records for points (74) and winning percentage (.765). But the team fell short in the playoffs, falling to Atlanta United in a best-of-three first-round series.

Martino said he made the decision before the playoffs began that he would not be back in 2025. Like Mascherano, he had deep ties to Messi before coming to Inter Miami; Martino coached the world’s most decorated men’s player and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner with Barcelona and Argentina’s national team.

Mascherano was part of those Martino-coached teams as well.

“Throughout his career as one of the world’s best players and as an experienced coach, Javier has always demonstrated what makes him great — relentless determination with the knowledge, instincts and understanding to back it up,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said. “We’re very excited to welcome him to lead our team.”

The 40-year-old Mascherano also played for five seasons in the Premier League, most of that with Liverpool. He played in the World Cup four times for Argentina — 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

He will face a daunting first year, one that could be Messi’s last with the club; the team hopes he will play in 2026 when it moves into its new home near Miami International Airport — but does not have Messi locked into a contract for that season.

The 2025 slate may include 50 matches or more for Inter Miami. There’s the 34-match MLS regular season, along with tournament appearances in Leagues Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The team also has a preseason tour, though few details on that have been revealed other than a match in Tampa, Florida, in February.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.