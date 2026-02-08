Lindsey Vonn's remarkable return reaches Olympic downhill, where she will seek gold on injured knee

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — The remarkable return of Lindsey Vonn reached a key moment Sunday at the Winter Games, where the 41-year-old American was racing in the women's downhill on a badly injured left knee with hopes of her first Olympic gold medal since 2010.

Vonn was scheduled to be the 13th skier on the iconic Olympia delle Tofana course on a sunny day in Cortina below the jagged peaks of the Dolomites, a place where she has a record 12 World Cup wins and many treasured memories.

All eyes were on Vonn, the feel-good story heading into the Olympics. She returned to elite ski racing last season after nearly six years away from the circuit. On a partial titanium knee replacement in her right knee, too. Her surgery in April 2024 left her feeling so good that she decided to give it a go for another Olympics appearance.

The four-time overall World Cup champion stunned everyone by being a contender almost immediately. She is leading the World Cup downhill standings and was agold-medal favorite before her crash in Switzerland last week when she suffered her latest knee injury. In addition to a ruptured ACL, she also had a bone bruise and meniscus damage.

It didn't deter her, though, with Vonn saying on Instagram: “Know that the odds are stacked against me with my age, no ACL, and a titanium knee- but know that I still believe.” Nine days later, she was back at the top of the Tofana course, ready to go.

Vonn won the downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games, the only female from the U.S. to win the discipline at the Olympics.

The Tofana is a course that's always suited Vonn and she tested out the knee twice in downill training runs over the past three days.

“This would be the best comeback I’ve done so far,” Vonn said. “Definitely the most dramatic.”

Graham reported from Bormio, Italy.

