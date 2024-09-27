Lindor returns to Mets' lineup after missing nearly 2 weeks with lower back pain

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Francisco Lindor is back in the New York Mets’ lineup. And the team is confident he’s feeling good enough to stay there the rest of the regular season.

Lindor was leading off and playing shortstop Friday night at NL Central champion Milwaukee, his first appearance since Sept. 15. The star switch-hitter had played only one inning over the past 10 games due to lower back pain, though he was on deck and ready to pinch hit when the Mets made the final out of their 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The Mets began a three-game series in Milwaukee on Friday and face the prospect of playing a Monday doubleheader in Atlanta if the National League playoff picture isn’t cleared up by then. New York entered Friday just ahead of Arizona for the second of three NL wild cards, with the Braves one game behind both.

New York manager Carlos Mendoza and president of baseball operations David Stearns both expressed optimism that Lindor could play those last five games in a four-day stretch if that scenario arises.

Lindor had been penciled into the starting lineup Wednesday night in Atlanta before that game was rained out. Mendoza said Lindor’s participation in a workout Thursday in Milwaukee provided more reason for encouragement.

“The way he was swinging the bat, the way he was moving around, the way he ran the bases, the smile on his face, the conversations we’re having,” Mendoza said as he listed his reasons for optimism. “Now we’ve just got to go out there, watch him and continue to treat it day by day.”

Stearns was asked if Lindor would be playing if he were feeling this way in mid-May rather than the final weekend of the regular season with a playoff berth at stake.

“I think we’re at the point with Francisco where he’s feeling pretty good,” Stearns said. “He’s ready to go.”

The 30-year-old Lindor entered Friday batting .271 with a .342 on-base percentage, 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 27 steals in 148 games. He was tied for third in the NL in total bases (297), fourth in extra-base hits (71), fourth in doubles (39), fifth in runs (103) and seventh in hits (163).

