Leclerc targets Ferrari's first F1 win of the year from pole at Hungarian Grand Prix

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Charles Leclerc will be chasing Ferrari's first win in Formula 1 this year after taking a surprise pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of title contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Pole position is usually a big advantage in Hungary, where it's tough to overtake, but the chance of rain gives the drivers and teams an extra factor to consider.

Leclerc surprised the two McLaren drivers — and himself, too — when he took the first pole position for Ferrari since October in qualifying on Saturday.

Standings leader Piastri starts second and his teammate Norris is third after both were within a tenth of a second of Leclerc's time.

Defending champion Max Verstappen said “nothing has really worked” for him and Red Bull in Hungary after he qualified eighth following complaints his car felt unbalanced.

Lewis Hamilton said he felt "absolutely useless" after he placed 12th in qualifying for Ferrari, a stark contrast to his teammate on pole. Hamilton even suggested the team might "need to change driver" after his performance.

