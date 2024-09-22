Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson is unanimous choice as WNBA MVP, winning the award for the third time

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson was the unanimous choice as the WNBA MVP, the league announced Sunday.

She is only the second player to win the award unanimously, joining Cynthia Cooper, who did it in the league's inaugural season of 1997.

Wilson received all 67 first-place votes from a national media panel and now has won the award three times. The Aces' star forward was also honored in 2020 and 2022. She's the fourth player in WNBA history to do that, joining Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (467 points) finished in second place, followed by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (295 points), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (130 points) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (83 points) in fifth.

Wilson finished the regular season with 1,021 points, 451 rebounds and led the league with 98 blocks. Last year she was third in the WNBA MVP voting .

