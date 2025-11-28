Lamar Jackson the main culprit in Ravens' turnover-laden 32-14 loss to Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens' five-game winning streak came to an inglorious end Thursday night, and they've got only themselves to blame after an uncharacteristic, mistake-prone performance against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore (6-6) lost four fumbles, including two by Lamar Jackson, who also threw an interception in a 32-14 defeat. The Ravens were also flagged for seven penalties, most notably a pivotal pass-interference call on a third-down play that led to a Bengals touchdown for a 19-7 third-quarter lead.

The Ravens' first loss since Oct. 12 dropped them out of a first-place tie with Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The defeat was especially painful because it came in front of a national television audience against a team that had won only once since Sept. 14.

“When you turn the ball over as much as we did tonight, that’s the story of the game,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You just can’t do it if you want to win.”

Joe Burrow returned after a nine-game injury absence to guide the Cincinnati offense. The veteran quarterback threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, but he really wasn't the main reason why the Bengals (4-8) won.

No, this game was essentially given away by Baltimore. The mistakes began when tight end Isaiah Likely fumbled just short of the goal line on 44-yard pass play. Had he gone one step farther before the ball was dislodged, Baltimore would have been up 14-6 in the second quarter.

Instead, the ball rolled out of the end zone and the Bengals took over after the touchback.

The next two fumbles were by Jackson, who just doesn't look like a two-time NFL MVP after battling a myriad of injuries (hamstring, toe, ankle, knee) over the past few weeks. The star quarterback was then picked off in the third quarter before Zay Flowers ended the Ravens' turnover-fest by losing a fumble late in the game.

“I’ve just got to be consistent,” Jackson said. “Two fumbles and an interception. Can’t have them.”

Jackson went 17 of 32 for 246 yards. He ran for 27 yards, but most of those half-dozen jaunts appeared out of necessity rather than by design.

Is Jackson playing hurt? He and the Ravens insist that's not the case.

“He’s fully healthy to play. Absolutely. That’s why he’s playing,” Harbaugh said.

Jackson said, “I’ve got to make those throws. I don’t miss them in practice, I shouldn’t miss them in games.”

While this loss should sting for a while, the Ravens have a chance to erase the memory when they host the division-leading Steelers on Dec. 7 before facing the Bengals on the road the following week.

“Everything we want to accomplish is still in front of us,” Harbaugh said. “Every game stands alone. This one we’ll put behind us.”

___

