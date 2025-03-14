Lakers' James, Hachimura, Hayes fly back to California for treatment and will miss rest of road trip

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — LeBron James flew back to California for treatment on his left groin strain and will miss the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers’ four-game trip, which concludes Friday at Denver.

James missed his second straight game due to the injury Thursday as the Lakers lost 126-106 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers also were missing Rui Hachimura due to left patellar tendinopathy and Jaxson Hayes because of a bruised right knee.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said all three players would be day to day once the rest of the team returns to California to begin a five-game homestand Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

“Frankly, they’re better served without the travel and rehabbing back in LA,” Redick said before the game.

Their injuries are the latest setback for a team that has dropped three straight games and is in the midst of a brutal stretch in its schedule. After the game in Denver, the Lakers play again Sunday afternoon.

“The room for error is very small when you're without three starters who play a significant role for us,” said Austin Reaves, who scored 28 points Thursday.

Thursday's loss began an eight-day stretch in which the Lakers play six times.

“Winning teams always go through something,” said Luka Doncic, who kept the Lakers competitive for much of the game with 45 points and 11 rebounds. “I think we’re kind of experiencing that now.”

Doncic went 7 of 13 from 3-point range and joined Kobe Bryant and James as the only Lakers ever to have at least 45 points, 10 rebounds and five 3-pointers in one game.

It wasn't enough.

“It was OK, but nothing matters if we lose the game,” Doncic said. “At the end of the day, it's a team sport, and we've got to be all together. Whatever somebody does, great. At the end of the day, you've got to win. We didn't do that tonight.”

This three-game skid has come immediately after the Lakers had won eight straight. And the injuries to three frontcourt players have left the Lakers searching for combinations that can work.

The Lakers' starting lineup included 7-footer Alex Len, Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves, who scored 28 points. Len was making just his second start since signing with the Lakers last month.

Christian Koloco, another 7-footer, played nearly 15 minutes for his longest stint in an NBA game since Jan. 28. Markieff Morris played 12 minutes to match a season high.

“I feel like the guys who have stepped up and gotten more minutes have played their (butts) off,” Reaves said. “We've just got to figure out a way to do more as a collective group. There's times in a season where you're tested and you've got to figure out a way to weather the storm. I have no doubt we'll do that.”

