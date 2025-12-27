Lakers' Austin Reaves could miss at least a month with a strained left calf

LOS ANGELES — Austin Reaves could miss at least a month with a strained left calf, a damaging blow for the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers said Friday that Reaves had been diagnosed with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain. He will be evaluated again in approximately four weeks.

Reaves didn't play in the second half of the Lakers' 119-96 loss to Houston on Thursday. He had 12 points before leaving what became Los Angeles' third straight defeat.

That was Reaves' second game back after he had missed three in a row, also with a strained left calf. He is second on the Lakers behind Luka Doncic with 26.6 points per game.

