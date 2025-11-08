Sports

Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John's 103-96 at MSG

By LARRY FLEISHER
Alabama St Johns Basketball Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) and guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrate a basket near the end of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) (Angelina Katsanis/AP)
NEW YORK — Labaron Philon scored 25 points and No. 15 Alabama passed an early season non-conference test with a 103-96 victory over fifth-ranked St. John’s on Saturday afternoon.

Philon helped Alabama clinch the win with a deep 3-pointer for a 98-88 lead with two minutes remaining. He shot 10 of 17 from the field in his second straight strong performance as Alabama took control late in the first half, withstood a comeback and executed in the final minutes.

Aden Holloway added 21 points after sitting out the season opener with a wrist injury as the Crimson Tide (2-0) shot 48.1%. Taylor Bowen Bol and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. contributed 17 points each for Alabama, which impressively started a run of four straight games against ranked teams. They will face top-ranked Purdue, Illinois and Gonzaga after Saturday.

Holloway and Wrightsell were a combined 15-of-35 from the floor and hit six of Alabama's 11 3-pointers in the Crimson Tide's first appearance at Madison Square Garden since 2013-14.

Zuby Ejiofor scored 27 points for the Red Storm (1-1), who had a 12-game winning streak at MSG stopped. Bryce Hopkins added 19 and Ian Jackson finished with 14 as St. John’s shot 49.2% but missed 12 free throws.

Alabama ended the first half by outscoring St. John’s 16-6 and took a 53-44 halftime lead on a 3 by Holloway at the buzzer. The Crimson Tide held a 10-point lead early in the second and St. John’s stormed back, getting an 81-80 lead on a 3-pointer by Joson Sanon with 8:13 left.

Up Next

Alabama: Hosts top-ranked Purdue on Thursday in the second of four straight games against ranked teams.

St. John’s: Hosts William & Mary next Saturday night.

