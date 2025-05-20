Kris Bubic loses no-hit bid for Royals on official scoring change

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Kris Bubic's no-hit bid for the Kansas City Royals ended with an official scoring change Monday night.

Bubic initially got through six innings against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit — only to have an error charged to Royals second baseman Michael Massey changed to a single before the start of the seventh.

With two outs in the sixth, Wilmer Flores hit a grounder toward second base. Massey moved to his left and was in position to make the play but slipped to the ground at the edge of the grass as the ball rolled past him into the outfield.

The play was initially ruled an error by official scorer Michael Duca, and Bubic then struck out Jung Hoo Lee to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

But moments later, Duca changed his call to a base hit for Flores.

In the seventh, Bubic gave up a one-out double to Casey Schmitt for San Francisco's second hit.

