Knicks star Jalen Brunson expected to miss at least 2 weeks with right ankle sprain

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Jalen Brunson is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain, putting the New York Knicks in a tough spot as they try to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks announced Friday that their star point guard will be evaluated after suffering the injury in overtime of the Knicks' 113-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

“You don’t replace a guy like him individually. We're going to have to do it collectively," coach Tom Thibodeau said before the team played the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brunson remained with the team on Friday. New York's West Coast trip continues with games at Sacramento, Portland and Golden State. The Knicks are third in the East and entered Friday 3 1/2 games ahead of fourth-place Milwaukee.

Thibodeau said he didn't know if Brunson would return before the regular season ends in five weeks.

“He's as tough-minded as they come,” the coach said. “Whatever he has to do to get back on the court, he'll be working at it around-the-clock I know that.”

Brunson rolled his right ankle with 1:24 remaining in overtime after landing on the foot of Lakers guard Austin Reaves on a drive to the basket. Brunson was fouled on the play and made both free throws to finish with 39 points and 10 assists. He then left the game.

Brunson ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26.3 points per game.

