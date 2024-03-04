Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson injures left leg on non-contact play against Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson had to be helped off the floor Sunday with a left leg injury sustained early in the first quarter against the Cavaliers.

Brunson, who averages 27.2 points per game, appeared to hurt himself while attempting a jump shot over Cleveland's Isaac Okoro. Brunson came off a screen near the foul and raised up without any contact.

The 27-year-old Brunson immediately grabbed his left leg and fell to the floor. He sat for several moments before being helped to the locker room.

The Knicks had no immediate word on his condition.

An elite scorer, Brunson has been carrying the Knicks, who are currently without starters Julius Randle, center Mitchell Robinson and guard O.G. Anunoby (elbow) because of injuries.

Brunson is in his second season with the Knicks, who signed him to a four-year, $104 million contract as a free agent in 2022. Brunson spent his first four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

