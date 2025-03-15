Sports

Kirk Cousins will stay on Falcons roster, earn a $10M bonus, ESPN says

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 10, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will stay on the Falcons roster past 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Staying past 4 p.m. will give him a guaranteed $10 million roster bonus due in 2026, Schefter says.

Cousins had many struggles throughout his first season in Atlanta. In December, Falcons coach Raheem Morris name rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the starting quarterback moving forward.

Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during the 2024 regular season.

In a October game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cousins set a new franchise record in passing yards in a single game with 509.

