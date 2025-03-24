Kings' Kuemper, Bruins' Swayman were ready go in goalie fight before officials stepped in

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When Los Angeles goalie Darcy Kuemper came out to center ice ready to fight his Boston Bruins counterpart Jeremy Swayman on Sunday night, Kings coach Jim Hiller was only thinking about all the bad things that could have happened.

Fortunately for Hiller, officials prevented Kuemper and Swayman from actually coming to blows late in the second period of the Kings' 7-2 win over the Bruins.

“I mean, nobody wants to see that,” Hiller said before catching himself. “Well, I shouldn’t say that. Neither teams’ coaches want to see that because those are some pretty important players you don’t want busting up hands or anything like that."

The near-fracas came about after Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov made contact with Kuemper after he was hit from behind by Kings forward Tanner Jeannot, resulting in a goaltender interference penalty. Kuemper forcefully responded, grabbing Khusnutdinov around the head and neck, taking off the forward's helmet and drawing a roughing penalty.

Swayman objected to Kuemper's conduct, coming out to center ice and inviting Kuemper to join him. Kuemper did as he dropped his gloves, prompting Swayman to drop his gloves and take off his helmet. Referee Graham Skilliter got in front of Swayman, and linesman Travis Toomey skated in front of Kuemper and kept the goalies apart.

“He touched one of my guys, and I think that was something I’m not going to accept,” Swayman said. “And kudos to him, he stepped up. Just it got broken up.”

Kuemper and Swayman both received minor penalties for leaving their creases.

“Heated moments, you know,” Kings forward Adrian Kempe said. “It happens. It’s fun for the fans, I guess.”

There has not been a goalie fight in the NHL since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the last scrap between Edmonton's Mike Smith and Calgary's Cam Talbot happening on Feb. 1, 2020.

But it hasn’t been for lack of trying. Swayman tried to get Joseph Woll of the Toronto Maple Leafs to fight on March 7, 2024, but Woll declined.

Officials also stepped in to keep St. Louis' Jordan Binnington and Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury from fighting in March 2023. Binnington was ejected and received a two-game suspension for throwing a punch at Wild forward Ryan Hartman.

For Hiller, it's easy to understand why he didn't want Kuemper to put his body at risk. The Kings have the best home record in the NHL at 25-3-4, and Kuemper has not lost in regulation in his past 14 home starts since Dec. 7.

While fans in the arena and on social media were disappointed the brawl never happened, Hiller was happy the goalies were intercepted in time.

“They’re not as agile as the players are, so I think it’s a little easier for the referees to get a hold of those guys, and glad they did," Hiller said.

