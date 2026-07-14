Kickoff Game announces 'multimillion dollar' NIL deal with Auburn before opener against Baylor

ATLANTA — The Aflac Kickoff Game on Tuesday announced a name, image and likeness deal with Auburn leading up to the Tigers' game against Baylor on Sept. 5.

The Peach Bowl and the Kickoff Game say the deal is worth “multimillion” dollars and marks the first time a neutral-site college football game has incorporated NIL compensation for student-athletes.

The NIL agreement also will involve third-party entities. According to the announcement, as many as two dozen Auburn student-athletes will promote the game through social media posts, public appearances, advertisements, in-game promotions and branding opportunities.

“In the new NIL era of college football, this will be an innovative way to create wins for the teams, programs and student-athletes,” said Peach Bowl Inc. CEO David Epps in a statement.

“This new model is a true win-win scenario where Auburn and its student-athletes get a financial boost in the NIL space. At the same time, it’s a potential game changer for neutral-site games like ours who want to bring added value to participating teams and make it a more attractive and lucrative opportunity.”

Auburn opened its 2025 season with a 38-24 win at Baylor. This year's rematch originally was scheduled as an Auburn home game. The teams agreed to move the game to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and the Peach Bowl.

The Kickoff Game is the nation's longest-running neutral-site game and will be televised by ABC at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Auburn will be making its fourth appearance in the Kickoff Game. It will be Baylor's first appearance.

Peach Bowl Inc. operates the Peach Bowl as well as the Kickoff Game.

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