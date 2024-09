Jarred Kelenic’s 3-run homer in the first led the Braves to a 5-2 win over the Rockies Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Charlie Morton improved to 8-7 as he allowed two runs in five innings.

With the win, the Braves maintain their 1/2 game lead over the Mets for the final National League wild card spot.

