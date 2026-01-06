Kazuma Okamoto's signing is a 'significant step' for the defending AL champion Blue Jays, GM says

TORONTO — Before he moved from Japan to the big leagues, Kazuma Okamoto put the logos of all 30 MLB teams in front of his daughter and asked which one she liked most.

Her choice, just like his, was the Toronto Blue Jays.

The defending AL champion Blue Jays introduced their newest signing at a press conference Tuesday, two days after finalizing a four-year, $60 million contract with the 29-year-old corner infielder.

“The acquisition of Kazuma Okamoto is another significant step for this organization,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said. “We definitely got better today.”

After coming within two outs of their first World Series title since 1993, the Blue Jays have made significant additions this offseason. Before adding Okamoto, Toronto signed three pitchers, starting with a $210 million, seven-year contract for right-hander Dylan Cease. The Blue Jays also signed right-hander Cody Ponce to a $30 million, three-year contract and reached a $37 million, three-year deal with reliever Tyler Rogers.

Okamoto spoke mostly in Japanese Tuesday but opened with a few lines in English.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity,” he said. “I am very happy to join the Blue Jays. I will work hard every day and do my best for the team. Thank you for your support. Nice to meet you. Go Blue Jays.”

Okamoto hit .327 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs in 69 games last year for the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants. He injured his left elbow while trying to catch a throw at first base on May 6 when he collided with the Hanshin Tigers’ Takumu Nakano, an injury that sidelined Okamoto until Aug. 16.

Okamoto had a .277 average with 248 homers and 717 RBIs in 11 Japanese big league seasons. The six-time All-Star led the Central League in home runs in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

“It’s been exciting to watch him over the years,” Atkins said. “He’s had an incredible career thus far. The impact on both sides of the ball, the offensive abilities (are) as dynamic as it comes. It fits us very well.”

Atkins didn’t commit to a defensive position for Okamoto, saying the Blue Jays value his versatility to play both corner spots and the outfield.

“He could impact our organization from a defensive standpoint in several ways,” Atkins said. “We’ll continue to have that dialogue with him.”

Atkins didn’t rule out further moves but said there’d be roster implications with any new additions.

“We do feel good about our team,” he said. “The one thing that I would add is additions at this point will start to cut away at playing time from players that we feel are very good major league pieces, so we have to factor that in.”

Among the remaining free agents is two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette, who hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs for the Blue Jays in 2025. Bichette also homered off Shohei Ohtani in Game 7 of the World Series.

Okamoto connected off Colorado's Kyle Freeland to help Japan beat the U.S. 3-2 in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final. Now a big leaguer, he said he hopes to represent his country again in the 2026 tournament this March.

While the Blue Jays logo was appealing to Okamoto’s daughter, the infielder acknowledged having a different reaction to seeing his new manager, John Schneider, on TV during last year’s World Series.

“His face is scary but he seems like a really nice guy,” Okamoto said through a translator, adding that he’d since met Schneider on a video call.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.