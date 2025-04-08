Kane misses, Frattesi scores as Inter beats Bayern 2-1 in 1st leg of Champions League quarterfinals

MUNICH — (AP) — Inter Milan’s treble chances are still very much on after it won 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday.

Lautaro Martínez took his opportunity in the first half, shortly after Harry Kane had hit the woodwork for Bayern in an uncharacteristic miss that had the England forward clutching his face in disbelief.

Substitute Thomas Müller, who announced on Saturday that he was leaving the German club at the end of the season, appeared to have rescued a 1-1 draw for Bayern with the equalizer five minutes from time but Davide Frattesi scored the winner three minutes later.

The result ended Bayern’s 22-match unbeaten home run in Europe and kept up Inter Milan’s hopes of returning to the same stadium for the Champions League final on May 31.

But first up it has to face Bayern in the return leg next Wednesday at San Siro, with the winner playing either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.

