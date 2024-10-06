Sports

Justin Tucker's field goal after Derrick Henry's big run lifts Ravens to a wild 41-38 overtime win

By MITCH STACY

Ravens Bengals Football Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and tight end Charlie Kolar (88) react after they connected for a touchdown pass and catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 24-yard field goal to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a wild 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

After Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard attempt for Cincinnati on a fumbled snap, Baltimore took over on its own 43. On the next play, Derrick Henry rumbled 51 yards down to the Bengals 6 to set up Tucker's chip-shot kick for the win.

Tucker tied it with a 56-yarder with 1:35 left to force overtime.

The Ravens (3-2) and Bengals (1-4) traded punches on offense the entire afternoon with Lamar Jackson finally prevailing despite Joe Burrow throwing a career-high five touchdown passes.

Jackson threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards. Henry had 92 yards and a TD. Zay Flowers had seven catches for 111 yards.

Burrow threw for 339 yards, with two touchdowns apiece to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Injuries

Bengals: CB Dax Hill was declared out after suffering a right knee injury in the first quarter. ... RT Amarius Mims was carted off with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Ravens: T Roger Rosengarten left with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Up next

Ravens: Host the Washington Commanders next Sunday.

Bengals: At New York Giants next Sunday night.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

