Julien Guerrier leads Nedbank Golf Challenge with defending champion Max Homa 2 strokes back

SUN CITY, South Africa — (AP) — Julien Guerrier took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday, while defending champion Max Homa was two strokes back.

Guerrier, who needed nine playoff holes in his 230th tournament to claim his first European tour win at the Andalucia Masters in October, shot an impressive 4-under 68 in windy conditions at the Gary Player Golf and Country Club.

Homa led for much of the day before back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th erased a two-shot advantage.

Guerrier’s fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque and home favorite Ockie Strydom were tied one stroke off the lead.

“It’s a privilege to score under par in tough conditions like that,” Guerrier said. “It was difficult to stay patient.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.