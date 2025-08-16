Juli Inkster wanted a tune-up for Senior Open. She nearly set an LPGA record

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Juli Inkster went to The Standard Portland Classic to face some competition ahead of the U.S. Senior Women's Open. The 65-year-old Hall of Famer nearly wound up setting an LPGA record.

Inkster opened with a 69 and was poised to become the oldest player in LPGA history to make a 36-hole cut until consecutive bogeys on her back nine led to a 74. She was at 1-under 143, and it was looking unlikely for her to be among the top 65 and ties to make the weekend.

JoAnne Carner was 64 when she made the cut in the 2004 Chick Fil-A Charity Championship.

“I frigging love JoAnne Carner,” Inkster said. "Yeah, just kind of means that I have a passion for the game. I love the game. You know, I’m really happy I played this week. Kind of when I signed up was kind of like, `What are you doing?'

“I was free, I was out there with Hannah Green and Stacy (Lewis) and had a great time,” she said. “Just love watching the young kids swing. It’s so impressive. I think the game is in a really good shape and happy to be here.”

Inkster was competing at an LPGA event for the first time since 2022. She was asked what it was like when players recognized her.

“Most of them think I am Joanne Carner,” Inkster said.

She was disappointed at her finish, especially the way she struggled off the tee toward the end. Along with the two bogeys, she said she played the final two par 5s sloppily. Still, there were few regrets. The U.S. Senior Women's Open is next week at San Diego Country Club.

“I think it was really good for me to play, whether I win or lose next week, whatever,” Inkster said. “I’m glad I put myself out there.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.