Judge and Ohtani light up the first inning with homers in Yankees-Dodgers rematch

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Reigning MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani blasted home runs in the first inning as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers met Friday night in a rematch of last year's World Series.

Judge got the fireworks going with a 446-foot solo shot to dead center on a 1-1 pitch from Tony Gonsolin. The Yankees slugger's 19th homer of the season tied him with Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh for second in the majors.

Ohtani matched him in the bottom of the frame with a 417-foot homer to center on the first pitch from Max Fried. It was Ohtani's major league-leading 21st homer and his 14th in May. The Dodgers record for most in any month is 15.

The Japanese superstar has hit four homers in his last five games, with all four coming on the first or second pitch.

The Yankees reclaimed the lead on Austin Wells' homer leading off the second. Trent Grisham added a two-run shot that made it 4-1.

Judge grounded out to third in his second at-bat.

The Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win their eighth world championship in 2024.

