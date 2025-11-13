Jokic's 55-point game pays off with rare win for Nuggets on one of his prolific scoring nights

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Nikola Jokic scoring 50 or more points had never been enough for the Denver Nuggets to win. Until now.

Jokic tied the highest-scoring performance in the NBA this season with 55 points, and the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-116 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

The Nuggets were 0-4 in his previous 50-point outbursts.

“It’s a good feeling,” the three-time NBA MVP said.

He equaled Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 55 in a double-overtime game at Indiana on Oct. 23.

Jokic has been on a roll during Denver's winning streak. He's the first player in NBA history to average a 35-point triple-double while shooting 60% or better across a six-game stretch.

He's averaging 35.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists while shooting 73.9% from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range.

Opposing defenses have thrown everything at him in a fruitless effort to slow down the 7-foot Serbian.

“I think I saw everything,” he said, “but I think it's hard. We are really running a lot of plays for me, all kind of different plays."

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Jokic scored 25 of Denver’s 39 points in the first quarter.

“I didn’t open the game really good,” he said. “I think I missed like two, three layups, and after that I felt good.”

Last season, Jokic played well on the back end of consecutive games, too. His routine on 24 hours' rest includes a daytime nap in between eating things like avocado, eggs, oatmeal and toast.

“The way he played today is how he works out when no one is watching,” coach David Adelman said. “He prepares every day for situations like this.”

Jokic had eight points in the second quarter before coming back with 19 in the third, including two personal runs of six straight points.

“The guys, especially in the fourth quarter, they’re giving me the ball,” he said. “I just keep shooting it.”

Jokic sat out the fourth until coming back with about six minutes remaining. He scored three points to complete his night going 18 for 23 from the field. He missed adding to his league-leading six triple-doubles with six assists. He was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers and made 14 of 16 free throws.

“He was extraordinary,” Adelson said. “That’s one of those performances you won’t forget.”

The Nuggets led by 16 points going into the fourth and extended their advantage to 22 points early on.

Adelman said there was “zero disrespect” to the Clippers in deciding to put Jokic back in.

“They started to press us and he’s one of our best ballhandlers, he’s a guy that can bleed the clock, he’s one of the best players alive,” the coach said. “It would be stupid for me not to put my best players back in to make sure we win the game.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.