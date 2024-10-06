Jets' Rodgers leaves London 'banged up' with a sprained ankle and a tough loss to Vikings

LONDON — (AP) — London has not been good to Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets quarterback has lost both times he has played there and heads home "banged up" again after throwing three interceptions in a 23-17 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

That's back-to-back losses for the Jets (2-3), who have more questions about the health of their 40-year-old quarterback. Rodgers said after the game he has a low ankle sprain. And that comes a week after dealing with a swollen knee.

“We’re playing below our potential. Too many mistakes,” Rodgers said. “We’re slow starters. Too many mental errors. Just too many mistakes in general. That’s hard to overcome, and then you know for me, I’ve got to take care of the football. Can’t turn the ball over three times and win in this league.”

Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. On New York’s next possession, Rodgers threw too high for Allen Lazard and was intercepted by Camryn Bynum.

Stephon Gilmore's pick late in the fourth quarter — with the Jets driving for a potential winning score — sealed Minnesota's victory after the Jets fought back from a 17-0 deficit.

“I just kind of underthrew it a little bit,” he said of the pass intended for Mike Williams.

Rodgers had only thrown one interception through the first four games. On Sunday, he was 29 of 54 for 244 yards with two touchdown passes and the three turnovers. He also became the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards in regular-season games.

But an uneven performance and an injury that had the Jets and their fans holding their breath were the postgame story lines.

In the third quarter, Rodgers could be seen in obvious pain as he clutched his left leg after taking a big a hit.

“I’m definitely banged up. Got my foot caught on a pile there,” he said. “But just seems to be a low ankle sprain.”

Rodgers added that “a lot of things that made some noises on the way down."

And that's never a good feeling for a quarterback — especially one who tore his left Achilles tendon in last year's season opener — but he continued to play. He was headed to the injury tent to be examined when the Vikings were called for roughing the kicker on a punt. It gave the Jets the ball back, so Rodgers turned around and took the field again.

“I said, 'Screw it, I’m going back out there,’” he said.

In his international debut two years ago while playing for the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers hurt his right thumb on the final play in a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants.

The Jets had just four first downs and 99 net yards in the first half, salvaged only by Lazard's touchdown reception to close the gap to 17-7 before halftime.

New York was coming off a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos a week ago, when they couldn't get into the end zone.

Next up is a Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s early. We’re five games in,” coach Robert Saleh said. “Obviously we’d like it to be a lot better, but it’s early and we’ve got a long way to go.”

The Jets managed just 36 total yards rushing against the Vikings. Breece Hall hall had 23 on nine carries and rookie Braelon Allen had 13 on five attempts.

“The run game is clearly not good enough,” Saleh said. “You know, felt like coming out of training camp it was going to be a strength for us and it obviously hasn't been that way.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.