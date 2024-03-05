Jets releasing tight end C.J. Uzomah, AP source says. Move will save New York $5.3 million

The New York Jets plan to release veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The move, which was expected, will save the Jets about $5.3 million on their salary cap heading into the start of the NFL’s free agency period next week. The 31-year-old Uzomah was scheduled to count $11.2 million against the cap.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Jets had not yet announced the move. ESPN first reported the Jets’ plans to part ways with Uzomah.

He's the second high-priced veteran to be released this offseason by New York, which has about $25 million in salary cap space. Left guard Laken Tomlinson was told last week he will also be cut, saving the Jets about $8.1 million in cap space.

Uzomah signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets in 2022 and finished with just 29 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games over two seasons in New York.

A popular presence in the Jets' locker room, Uzomah had only eight receptions for 58 yards and a TD last season and was passed by Tyler Conklin on the depth chart. Uzomah, who didn't have a catch after Week 10, went on injured reserve Dec. 6 with a knee injury and missed the final five games.

New York still has Conklin, who tied a career high with 61 catches to finish third on the team, and Jeremy Ruckert at the tight end spot, along with Kenny Yeboah and Zack Kuntz.

Uzomah was a fifth-round pick of Cincinnati in 2015 out of Auburn and spent his first seven seasons with the Bengals, helping them reach the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. He has 192 career catches for 1,881 yards and 16 touchdowns.

