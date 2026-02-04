Jets hire veteran coach Frank Reich as offensive coordinator

The New York Jets hired former NFL and Stanford head coach Frank Reich as their offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

Reich replaces Tanner Engstrand, who agreed to part ways with the team last week after one season running the Jets' offense.

The 64-year-old Reich gives head coach Aaron Glenn an experienced play caller and veteran presence on the offensive side of the ball. The team hired first-time defensive coordinator Brian Duker last week to replace Steve Wilks, who was fired with three weeks left in the season.

"Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure,” Glenn said in a statement issued by the Jets.

Reich met in person with Glenn and the Jets on Tuesday after the team also sat down with Darrell Bevell and Greg Roman, other finalists for the job. The team had video meetings last week with all three candidates, as well as with Ronald Curry and Lunda Wells.

Reich went 4-8 as Stanford's interim coach last season and was working in a senior adviser role for the Cardinal, who hired Tavita Pritchard as their coach in November. Reich was previously a head coach in the NFL for Indianapolis and Carolina.

He played 14 years in the NFL as quarterback, including during the 1996 season — when Glenn was one of his teammates with the Jets.

“He’s lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who’s led offenses at the highest level," Glenn said. "He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players.

"I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success.”

Reich went 40-33-1 with two playoff appearances in 4 1/2 seasons as the head coach of the Colts before being fired in 2022. Reich, who was let go in midseason in back-to-back years, went 1-10 in a brief stint as Carolina’s coach in 2023. He previously had stops as the offensive coordinator for the Chargers (2014-15) and Eagles (2016-17), helping Philadelphia win the Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

Reich spent last year as Stanford's interim head coach, replacing Troy Taylor, and led the Cardinal to their most victories since 2020.

With the Jets, Reich inherits an offense that finished last in the NFL in yards passing and 29th in both total yards per game and points per game this season. With Justin Fields benched after starting just nine games, the Jets are likely to add a veteran quarterback in free agency and perhaps target a potential future starter in the NFL draft.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.