Jets are giving holdout Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade

Haason Reddick has been given permission to seek a trade, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson said at the NFL's fall meetings in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Reddick has not played this season while in a contract dispute with the Jets, who acquired him from Philadelphia in late March to boost their pass rusher. Instead, the star edge rusher has not been with the Jets since his trade was finalized and he passed his physical on April 1.

Drew Rosenhaus, who along with Ryan Matha now represents Reddick after the player recently switched agents, said Monday he was looking forward to getting the issues resolved as soon as possible. Rosenhaus attended New York's 23-20 loss to Buffalo on Monday night, presumably in part to meet with Jets officials.

“He would like to be a New York Jet for years to come,” Rosenhaus said hours before the game, "and our goal is to make that happen.”

Apparently, Reddick would really like to play elsewhere. When asked if the Jets had given him permission to look for a trade, Johnson said simply: "Yes."

During a conference call last Tuesday to discuss the firing of coach Robert Saleh, Johnson made a direct plea to Reddick to join the team.

The 30-year-old Reddick requested to be traded on Aug. 12, but general manager Joe Douglas quickly nixed that, saying New York would not grant his wish to be dealt. But it now appears it is heading that way, after all.

And it comes on the heels of the Jets agreeing to terms Tuesday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from Las Vegas — reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the second day of the team's training camp practice.

Reddick accumulated around $5 million in fines for not attending mandatory workouts and training camp. He also is forfeiting a game check for each one he misses, which is an additional loss of nearly $5 million.

The Jets could explore their options with teams seeking pass rushing help, perhaps such as the Detroit Lions, who will be without star Aidan Hutchinson after he was lost for the season with a broken tibia and fibula.

Reddick was scheduled to make $14.25 million in nonguaranteed base salary in the final year of his contract, but he wanted a long-term extension from Philadelphia. When the Eagles declined to give him a new deal, Reddick asked for a trade and ended up in New York.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Atlanta contributed to this report.

___

