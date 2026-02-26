Jets agree to trade Jermaine Johnson to the Titans for T'Vondre Sweat, AP source says

The New York Jets have agreed to trade pass rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the player-for-player swap of starting players cannot become official until the start of the NFL's new league year on March 11.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the deal.

Johnson will be reunited with Titans coach Robert Saleh, who was the Jets head coach when New York drafted the defensive end in the first round with the 22nd overall pick out of Florida State in 2022.

Sweat was a second-round selection of the Titans out of Texas in 2024.

