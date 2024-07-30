Jazz Chisholm borrows Aaron Judge's bat and homers

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Aaron Judge hit two home runs against the Phillies. Thanks to Jazz Chisholm Jr., Judge's bat hit three.

Chisholm hit his second homer of the game for the New York Yankees when he borrowed Judge's bat to face catcher Garrett Stubbs in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 14-4 win on Monday night.

“I think I get a half a homer for that one,” Judge said with a laugh. “39 1/2. I'll take it."

Judge homered in the first inning and added a two-run shot, increasing his major league-leading home run total to 39.

In his second game with the Yankees since he was acquired from the Miami Marlins, Chisholm homered in his first at bat against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. After he homered off Stubbs, Chisholm flexed Judge's bat in the dugout for the TV cameras — a black maple with the MLB home run leader's name printed on the lumber.

“Definitely not going to use that again tomorrow,” Chisholm said. “That bat was so heavy. I don't think I ever got a hit against a position player until tonight. I was like, ‘You know what, Cap? I’m either going to go up there right handed or I'm going to use your bat.' He's like, ‘Go ahead, use the bat.’ It just worked.”

Chisholm was OK with Judge's claim to 39 1/2.

“He can get a half, but I got to get a full one still,” Chisholm saiod.

Judge hit third and Chisholm sixth against the Phillies, giving the new teammates time to discuss the bat switch.

“That was all him,” Judge said. “He was holding it, kind of taking some practice swings. He kind of looked at me. I said, 'Hey, go for it.”

Judge boosted his RBIs total to 99.

“That's so sick,” Chisholm said. “Man, this is crazy to see up front.”

An All-Star second baseman in 2022, the 26-year-old Chisholm has played center field for most of the past two seasons. He made his first professional start at third base against the Phillies.

"Who doesn't want to come over and help a playoff-contending team win?" Chisholm said. “It's been really wild.”

Philadelphia’s first ball in play was hit to Chisholm, a grounder by Trea Turner that became a 5-4-3 double play.

“I felt really comfortable at third. Back in the infield felt great," Chisholm said. ”That’s where I feel like I deserve to be."

