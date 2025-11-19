Jaxson Dart is progressing toward playing for the Giants at Detroit, interim coach Mike Kafka says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jaxson Dart continues to progress through concussion protocol, and New York Giants interim coach Mike Kafka said the rookie quarterback is trending toward playing Sunday at Detroit as long as there are no setbacks in the process.

Kafka said Dart would go through a non-contact practice Wednesday, but would not reveal whether he or veteran Jameis Winston would get the majority of snaps with the first-team offense. Dart missed the game last weekend against the Packers, a 27-20 loss that Winston started, after getting concussed Nov. 9 in a loss to Chicago.

Kafka confirmed the plan is for Winston to serve as the backup against the Lions if Dart is cleared to start, which is the Giants' plan rather than taking a conservative approach and holding the 22-year-old out until Dec. 1 at New England.

“If he’s healthy and cleared to go, then I’d like Jaxson Dart to play,” Kafka said. “Only if he’s healthy and ready to go, and that’s based on what the doctors have to say.”

Practicing without contact is a phase of the NFL's concussion protocol, though QBs are never subject to being hit in these circumstances.

Returning from a concussion after missing a game is another new challenge for Dart, who took over for Russell Wilson after an 0-3 start and is expected to pick up his development as he left off with New York at 2-9 and playing out the string.

“I don’t want to speak for Jaxson, but he’s a pretty smart player and he was dialed in to our game plans last week,” Kafka said. “He’s been preparing like this, even early in the season when he wasn’t the starter, so I wouldn’t expect anything different.”

