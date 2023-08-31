Jannik Sinner dominates fellow Italian to advance at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jannik Sinner advanced to the U.S. Open's third round Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The sixth-seeded Sinner improved to 10-0 lifetime against his countrymen. He's seeking at deep run at Flushing Meadows after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon this year and the quarterfinals at last year’s U.S. Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set marathon after holding a match point.

“I felt now my game has improved a little bit and developed,” said the 22-year-old Sinner, who won 89% of his first-serve points and was successful in 22 of 25 trips to the net. “Physically, I’m good and let’s see what’s coming.”

Elsewhere, Jack Draper upset an apparently ailing Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 7-5, extending his return to the tour after being out more than two months with a shoulder injury.

Draper, a 21-year Brit who only came back to the tour in early August, showed no signs of injury with strong serves and groundstrokes, while Hurkacz appeared listless at times and called the courtside medics over during a changeover in the final set.

It dashed the hopes of the 17th seed from Poland, who came into the U.S. Open after a strong semifinal showing at the tune-up event in Cincinnati when he had a match point against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz before eventually losing in three sets.

In other action, Andy Murray faces No. 19 seed Grigor Dimitrov, No. 12 Alexander Zverev plays German Daniel Altmaier, and John Isner seeks to delay his planned retirement with his match against fellow American Michael Mmoh.

Later in night matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium, defending champion Alcaraz takes on Lloyd Harris, a South African who reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows in 2021, and No. 3 Jessica Pegula faces Patricia Maria Tig.

