Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson tie for the top wide receiver in a vote by AP writers

Ja’Marr Chase achieved the receiving triple crown. Justin Jefferson has rewritten receiving records in his first five seasons.

So which superstar pass-catcher is the best wide receiver in the NFL?

It’s a tie, according to a panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers who ranked the top five players at the position, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Chase and Jefferson each received four first-place votes and four seconds.

Amon-Ra St. Brown finished third, CeeDee Lamb was fourth and AJ Brown placed fifth. Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans also received votes.

1 (tie). JA’MARR CHASE, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) last season, becoming just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to win the receiving triple crown.

He was a unanimous All-Pro selection and teamed with Tee Higgins to give quarterback Joe Burrow two dynamic playmakers.

1 (tie). JUSTIN JEFFERSON, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson had 103 catches for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, also earning a unanimous All-Pro selection.

Jefferson is the first player in NFL history with more than 7,000 receiving yards in just five seasons. He set records for most receptions by any player in their first three NFL seasons and most yards in first three, four and five seasons.

3. AMON-RA ST. BROWN, Detroit Lions

Brown has three straight seasons of more than 100 receptions and more than 1,100 yards receiving.

He followed up an All-Pro season in 2023 with another one in 2024, finishing with 115 catches for 1,263 yards and 12 TDs.

Brown received three third-place votes, one fourth and three fifths.

4. CEEDEE LAMB, Dallas Cowboys

A four-time Pro Bowl pick and 2023 All-Pro, Lamb has put up prolific numbers in his first five seasons.

Lamb had 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six TDs last year, his third straight surpassing 100/1,100. Lamb holds the Cowboys’ single-season records for both receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749), both set in 2023 when he also set an NFL record with three straight games of 10 receptions and 150 yards receiving.

He received two third-place votes and four fourths.

5. A.J. BROWN, Philadelphia Eagles

Brown has become one of the league’s elite playmakers since joining Philadelphia in 2022.

He had 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven TDs in 13 games last season and played a big role in the offense for the Super Bowl champions.

The three-time Pro Bowl pick had more than 1,400 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons with the Eagles.

Brown got two third-place votes and three fifths.

