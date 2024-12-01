Sports

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence out with a concussion after violent hit from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair

By MARK LONG
Texans Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass while he is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)
By MARK LONG

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent elbow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, prompting two sideline-clearing scuffles.

Lawrence was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair, whose perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though.

Al-Shaair and Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected after the first altercation. As Al-Shaair was leaving the field, fans and veteran guard Brandon Scherff started shouting at him and ignited another melee.

Officials and coaches got the teams under control before play resumed.

Mac Jones replaced Lawrence, with the Jaguars trailing 6-0.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!