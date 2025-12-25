Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis to have season-ending foot surgery, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis will have season-ending foot surgery, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor the team has confirmed Lewis' status. Lewis injured his foot in a 34-20 victory at Denver last Sunday. NFL Network first reported Lewis' pending surgery.

Jacksonville placed Lewis on injured reserve and signed cornerback Keith Taylor to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. Taylor has played for Carolina, Kansas City and Atlanta over five seasons.

Lewis is the team's second starting cornerback lost for the season, following rookie Travis Hunter (knee).

Lewis, Hunter and Tyson Campbell opened the season as the team's top three cornerbacks. Now, all are gone for Jacksonville's playoff run. The Jaguars swapped starting cornerbacks with Cleveland in early October, sending Campbell north for Greg Newsome II.

Newsome, Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones will be counted on to handle the workload down the stretch, beginning at Indianapolis on Sunday, and in the postseason.

Lewis started 12 games this season after signing a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency. He had 39 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble return with Jacksonville.

He spent the first eight years of his NFL career in Dallas.

The Jaguars (11-4) also expect to be without two starting offensive linemen — center Robert Hainsey (groin) and right guard Patrick Mekari (back) — against the Colts (8-7).

