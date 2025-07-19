Sports

Ionescu wins 3-point contest, Cloud claims skills competition in New York Liberty sweep

By DOUG FEINBERG
WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge Basketball New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, left, jokes with Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum during the skills challenge at the WNBA All-Star basketball weekend, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)
By DOUG FEINBERG

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-point contest and her New York Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud was the skills champion at All-Star Friday night.

Ionescu, who won the title in 2023 with a record performance, had a strong final round, scoring 30 points. It was less than her record-breaking effort of 37 two years ago when she made 25 of 27 shots — the most ever in either the WNBA or NBA.

Atlanta's Allisha Gray, who made her own history last year by winning the 3-point shootout and skills competition, fell short in both this time. She had 22 points in the 3-point contest.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!