Barcelona pulls level 2-2 with Inter at halftime of Champions League semifinal

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Barcelona has rallied back from two goals down against Inter Milan to pull level 2-2 at halftime in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Marcus Thuram was a doubt for the starting 11 after missing Inter’s previous three matches — all losses without a goal. But the striker used the back of his heel to turn in a cross by Denzel Dumfries to stun the hosts just seconds after kickoff.

Dumfries doubled the advantage for Inter when he scored from close range with a bicycle kick in the 21st.

Lamine Yamal sparked Barcelona into action in the 24th when he dribbled past two defenders and sliced a shot in off the far post.

Yamal went close to an equalizer moments later after gliding down the endline and firing a shot with just a sliver off an angle off the crossbar.

Ferran Torres rammed in a headed pass by Raphinha to equalize for Barcelona in the 38th.

Barcelona lost key defender Jules Koundé to an apparent leg issue late in the first half. He was replaced by Eric García.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

