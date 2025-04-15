Injury-prone Rockies DH Kris Bryant heads to IL for 9th time since joining the team in 2022

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Colorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant has landed on the 10-day injured list with a bad back, the latest in a series of health issues that have resulted in nine IL stints since 2022.

The team said the move, retroactive to Sunday, is due to lumbar degenerative disk disease. Bryant saw noted orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Monday.

“It's been bothering him for a few days,” manager Bud Black said. “We decided to be a little bit proactive and put him on the injured list. Hopefully in 10 days he'll be back.”

The 33-year-old Bryant spent the offseason following a stringent program to strengthen his back.

“This is an aggravation,” Black said. “We don’t want him to take any steps backwards by trying to push him through this. He’s going to have to manage his back, just like a lot of players have to manage certain body parts to get through the season.”

Just like the Rockies, Bryant has gotten off to a slow start through 11 games. The team had a major league-worst three wins going into its series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Bryant is batting .154 with six hits, one RBI, 13 strikeouts and no homers.

Degenerative disk disease involves the breakdown and deterioration of the spinal disks, which act as cushions between the vertebrae. It’s a natural part of aging, but can also be accelerated by injury, overuse, and lifestyle choices. While DDD itself isn’t a disease, the resulting disk degeneration can lead to pain, nerve compression, and other symptoms.

Bryant joined the Rockies on a $182 million, seven-year contract ahead of the 2022 season. He's appeared in only 170 games since then due to plantar fasciitis, a bone bruise in his foot, heel issues, a broken finger, a back strain, a lower rib contusion and now further back issues.

When he's been in the lineup, Bryant has batted just .244 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs.

His numbers have tailed off dramatically since his best years with the Chicago Cubs. Bryant helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and was the NL MVP that year. The four-time All-Star hit .278 and averaged 31 homers and 89 RBIs between 2015 and 2021.

Colorado called up catcher Braxton Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Bryant's place on the roster, and right-hander Jeff Criswell was transferred to the 60-day IL.

