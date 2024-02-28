Sports

Indiana-Wisconsin game delayed after fire alarm prompts arena evacuation

Wisconsin Indiana Basketball Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) attempts a shot while being defended by Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) (Doug McSchooler/AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — The Indiana-Wisconsin men’s basketball game was delayed midway through the second half on Tuesday night after a fire alarm went off in Assembly Hall, prompting the arena to be evacuated.

The alarm sounded 25 seconds after John Blackwell made back-to-back layups for Wisconsin, tying the game at 54 with 10:06 remaining.

Fans began filing back into Assembly Hall after about 20 minutes, and play resumed after a five-minute warmup.

