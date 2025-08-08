Indiana Fever to face Chicago Sky without Caitlin Clark, 2 other key injured players

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Indiana Fever will face the rival Chicago Sky on Saturday without Caitlin Clark and two other key players who sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's loss at Phoenix.

Clark has not played since injuring her right groin in the second-to-last game before the All-Star break. Coach Stephanie White still has not provided a timetable for Clark's return.

But her continued absence has now been complicated by the additional losses of Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Colson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during the first quarter Thursday. McDonald broke a bone in her right foot during the same game.

The Atlanta Dream selected McDonald with the third pick in the 2021 WNBA draft. She was averaging 9.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals since emerging as a key part of the team early this season.

Colson was acquired as a free agent in February after spending the last three seasons with Las Vegas. She was averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists in 30 games with Indiana.

The Fever did not announce any corresponding moves to fill those two roster spots.

