Impressive Tottenham defeats Man City in Premier League

LONDON — (AP) — Tottenham continued its flying start to the Premier League season under new coach Thomas Frank as Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha secured an impressive 2-0 victory at Manchester City on Saturday.

It was an afternoon to forget for City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Spurs scored four without reply at City last season and this time celebrated a 2-0 triumph as on-loan Palhinha capitalized on a mistake by home debutant Trafford shortly after Johnson had opened the scoring.

Tottenham deserve the plaudits but much of the post-match analysis will surround goalkeeper Trafford, who returned to the Etihad Stadium this summer in a £27million ($36.5 million) move from Burnley.

Johnson’s opener was hard to prevent but Trafford could have been sent off for a clumsy challenge on Mohammed Kudus before his huge error allowed Palhinha to score in first half stoppage time.

Ederson, back from illness, watched from the bench as speculation about his future and City’s potential move for Paris St Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma rumbles on.

In a difficult day for the home side, recent signing Rayan Ait-Nouri was injured and had to be replaced by Nathan Ake midway through the first half.

Shortly afterwards Tottenham found the net. Pape Matar Sarr’s flicked header put through Richarlison, who burst free and sent across a low ball for Johnson to slam home.

Initially ruled out for offside against the Brazil international, the goal was eventually awarded and the VAR’s review sparked wild celebrations in the away end.

City spiralled from that point, with Trafford foolishly passing short in his own box to Nico Gonzalez, who had Sarr on his back.

The ball went loose to Richarlison and then reached Palhinha to drive home Spurs’ second.

Later Saturday, Leeds was at Arsenal in the late game and before that it was: Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, Brentford vs. Aston Villa, and Burnley vs. Sunderland.

