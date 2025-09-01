Iga Swiatek rolls into the quarterfinals at the US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek rolled into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open by beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

Swiatek rallied from down 3-1 in the first set to win, less than 48 hours after coming back from down 5-1 early to beat Anna Kalinskaya.

“At the beginning, I felt like she was playing really fast,” Swiatek said after her fourth-round match against Alexandrova. “I wanted to find my rhythm, but later on I really felt like I was in my bubble and in my zone.”

Swiatek is set to face American Amanda Anisimova or Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil for a spot in the semifinals. The 24-year-old from Poland is seeking her second U.S. Open title and seventh in a Grand Slam.

Rublev is out of the US Open

On the men’s side, 25th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced by defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in a match in Arthur Ashe Stadium that took just over two hours.

Rublev, seeded 15th, slammed his racket after losing a point in the second set. Auger-Aliassime at age 25 is in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

The much-anticipated showdown between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka followed on Ashe.

What else happened at the US Open on Monday?

Eighth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur beat qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. He's set to play Auger-Aliassime next. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Bublik in the night session.

Who is on Tuesday's schedule at the US Open?

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Jiri Lehecka in one men's quarterfinal. It's American Taylor Fritz against four-time U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic in the other, with the winners meeting in the semifinals Friday. In the women's quarterfinals, Jessica Pegula plays Barbora Krejcikova, and top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka goes up against Marketa Vondrousova.

