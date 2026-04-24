Hurricanes beat the Senators 2-1 to take a 3-0 series lead

OTTAWA, Ontario — Jackson Blake broke a tie late in the second period, Frederik Andersen made 21 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

The top team in the Eastern Conference in the regular season, the Hurricanes can wrap up the series Saturday in Ottawa.

Logan Stankoven also scored for Carolina, and Taylor Hall had two assists.

Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots.

Stankoven opened the scoring at 5:13 of the first period with his third goal of the series. He beat Ullmark with a one-timer from the left side.

Batherson tied it with 3:54 left in the second, taking a pass from Nick Cousins in the slot, moving left and flipping a backhander past Andersen.

Blake countered 1:23 later, putting the puck in the open right side off a feed from defenseman K’Andre Miller.

On Monday night in Game 2 in Raleigh, Jordan Martinook scored in the second overtime in a 3-2 victory. The Hurricanes won the opener 2-0 on Saturday.

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